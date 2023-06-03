Forensic expert Časlav Ristić on the murder of Miroslav Sekulić Sekula | Info

Forensic expert Časlav Ristić spoke about the investigation he conducted after the murder of Miroslav Sekulić Sekula in 2001.

Miroslav Sekulić (39) from Železnik was killed 22 years ago. Sekula, as everyone called him, it was riddled with 30 bullets, and his wife was also seriously wounded. Their seven-year-old son was also in the car, and he was unharmed. Forensic expert Časlav Ristić was at the investigation after this crime and described in his YouTube video what it all looked like.

He was killed on November 10, 2001, around 10:30 p.m. on the new Obrenovac road while he was in his car waiting for the green light to turn to Železnik. He was killed by an unknown perpetrator or several of them who were on that occasion from a moving car fired several projectiles from Kalashnikovs where Sekula received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Who was Sekula?

There is not much information about him in the press of the time. Not much was said in the country about his criminal activities, but there are newspaper records that say that he was convicted in Serbia for the crimes of robbery and blackmail. They say that in his youth he went to Western Europe, he was ordained in Switzerland, where, according to unofficial information, he committed armed robberies and allegedly built a house in Železnik with that money.

Data from that period say that he also worked for an intelligence service, but as forensic expert Časlav Ristić says, he was unable to find exactly which intelligence service it was. As he further states in his YouTube video, there is information about Sekula, that he invested his money, i.e. that he helped then anonymous singers to build a career and that they would record records and music videos at that time. It was suspected that he was getting a lot of money from them as he invested in their careers. It was said that Sekula also had bars in Belgrade, however forensic expert Ristić could not confirm.

The story of the forensic expert from the investigation

“That evening, I worked the night shift. Around 11 p.m., as usual, we received a call from the eighth department, that a criminal offense of murder had been committed on Obrenovac road. I formed a team of me and two other forensic experts and we are going to the scene of the crime. It was raining heavily and there was a big crowd because of that murder. The police blocked all the vehicles that were on the scene. We barely got to the scene,” said the forensic expert.

“We arrive at the scene, our colleagues talk to the witnesses. At the scene we find a white Mercedes, which was in the right lane, i.e. the lane used for turning towards Železnik. We find Sekula’s body in the car. We already had information that it was about him. His body is located in the driver’s seat, on the right side of the road and more concentrated on the right lane. we find a bunch of shell casings. This tells us that NN perpetrators from a car passing by his vehicle from the direction of Belgrade towards Obrenovac fired several projectiles at the vehicle of Miroslav Sekulić Sekula and on that occasion killed him,” Ristić said.

As the forensic expert said, that story was confirmed later with police officers who talked to witnesses who saw it. “They noticed a jeep with tinted windows moving from the direction of Belgrade, at the moment of passing by Sekula’s vehicle, they slowed down a bit and fired several missiles. Multiple projectile damage was found on the car. Both windows were broken. The front passenger’s and door glass near Sekula, but the rear right side window where the son was sitting was also broken. As eyewitnesses said, after the crime, the perpetrators hit the gas and fled in an unknown direction,” the forensic expert said.

“During the actual investigation that we were doing, operatives from the more difficult department of the UKP came to the scene, i.e. people from the homicide department who go to the scene to collect what information we have. One of those colleagues with whom I told me, he mentioned that this murder was most likely carried out by the ‘Rakovac clan’. That clan was very cruel in liquidating its opponents. They were reckless and did not take into account who was in the vehicle. The brutality of this group was reflected in this case, but also in the case a year later. Then they allegedly killed Veselin Vesko Božović in Žarkovo near the Jugopetrol pump in the same way. Then they wounded his wife and son, who was in another vehicle,” Ristic said, adding that this murder remains unsolved to this day.

