Forerunner’s Relay Paris Olympic Torch Relay Route Announced-News Channel-Hualong.com

Xinhua News Agency, Paris, June 23 (Reporter Xiao Yazhuo) On the 23rd, the Paris Olympic Organizing Committee announced the torch relay route for the 2024 Summer Olympics in the Sorbonne University auditorium. On May 8, 2024, the transfer in France will take place over two months.

That day coincides with the Olympic Day, and it is of special significance for the organizing committee to choose the Sorbonne University as the place where the delivery route will be announced. In 1892, Coubertin, the “Father of Modern Olympics”, delivered a speech here, publicly proposing to restore the Olympic Games for the first time. On June 23, 1894, also in this auditorium, the International Olympic Committee was formally established, which opened the prelude to the modern Olympic movement.

According to the schedule, the tinder for the Paris Olympics will be collected in Ancient Olympia in the Peloponnese Peninsula, Greece on April 16, 2024, and then will be passed in Greece for a period of 9 days. According to tradition, the Olympic flame will be handed over at the Panathinaiko Stadium in Athens on April 26 and will leave Greece for France the next day.

On May 8, after crossing the Mediterranean Sea, the Olympic flame will land in the port of Marseille, France, and begin a more than two-month transmission within France and across the ocean. The torch will be passed in mainland France from May 9 to June 7, and then the torch will be passed across the ocean from the port of Brest. After passing through five French overseas departments, it will return to Nice on the 18th and continue to pass the torch until July 26. Finally ignited in the opening ceremony.

The entire delivery route will include 64 French provinces and regions, visiting more than 400 towns. In terms of the selection of torchbearers, the organizing committee creatively proposed the concept of “collective torchbearers” this time—that is, as a stick for the torch relay in a collective form, and one of them holds the stick to lead a team of 24 people to participate in the relay. The organizing committee plans to select a total of 10,000 torchbearers, of which 3,000 torchbearers will participate in the form of collective relay.

“We hope that this torch relay will highlight a dreamy feeling and show a colorful France. This is a wonderful trip to France that will not only show our cultural heritage, but also beautiful natural scenery. The Olympic spirit will be in the This torch relay has reached every corner of France.” Paris Olympic Organizing Committee Chairman Estanguet said at the press conference that day.

According to the road map released by the Paris Olympic Organizing Committee, on June 23, 2024, which is the 130th anniversary of the founding of the International Olympic Committee, the spark of the Paris Olympic Games will arrive at the venue of the first Winter Olympics – Chamonix and be held here Celebrations. (over)

