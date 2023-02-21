The legendary Aragonese rock band Heroes of Silence will see the live album released on vinyl for the first time “Forever” he May 12, 2023. The album was recorded live during his tour. “Avalanche” who traveled more than 140 cities.

The album is a testimony of that great tour that was recorded on June 7th in andl Madrid Sports Palace y 8 of June of 1996 in the Zaragoza bullring. “Forever” has nineteen songs that make a tour of the most applauded songs of the group. When it was published it was only available in double CD format and it became one of the best-selling albums in Spain.

Now “Forever” will be published in format triple vinyl with five sides and includes two CDs with the same catalog of the concert. The buyer with the reservation of the album, which is already available in this linkyou will receive a DVD that includes an interview and different fragments of the concert at the Palacio de los Deportes in Madrid on June 7, 1996.

The Avalanche tour toured more than one hundred and forty cities in Europe and America and lasted about fifteen months. With this tour, the rock band put an end to this musical trajectory that led them to become one of the most important Spanish rock groups in years.