As the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, the achievement exhibition on the theme of “Endeavoring for a New Era” opened at the Beijing Exhibition Center. The exhibition consists of 6 exhibition areas, including the preface hall, the central comprehensive exhibition area, the local exhibition area, the viewing area, the outdoor exhibition area and the interactive exhibition area. and great achievements and great changes in the cause of the country.

The Fujian exhibition area of ​​the “Endeavoring a New Era” theme achievement exhibition has set up an interactive printing area of ​​”Baiye Fu”, and the audience came to experience it in an endless stream.

In the Yunnan exhibition area of ​​the “Endeavoring a New Era” theme achievement exhibition, the “Peacock Shape of the World Garden” built from a variety of fresh-cut flowers attracts visitors to stop.

In the central comprehensive exhibition area of ​​the “Endeavour New Era” theme achievement exhibition, a model of the “Miracle” sailing ship is eye-catching. On the raised sails, a series of concise numbers and upward arrows outline the trajectory of China‘s take-off in the new era.

At the “Endeavoring New Era” theme achievement exhibition, the audience watched the Yangtze-1000 engine installed on the large passenger aircraft C919, which is a civil large bypass ratio turbine engine completely independently developed by my country.

The Guangdong exhibition area of ​​the “Forward New Era” theme achievement exhibition is adjacent to the Hong Kong and Macau exhibition areas. Numerous physical models and pictures show the journey of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau to join hands to build a world-class bay area and a world-class city cluster.

The weapons and equipment models displayed in the achievement exhibition on the theme of “Endeavoring a New Era” not only reflect the leap-forward development of our military’s weapons and equipment construction, but also show the magnificent course and great achievements of national defense and military construction in the new era.