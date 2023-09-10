Home » Formation of Leadership Committee to Support Claudia Sheinbaum in Defense of the 4T
Formation of Leadership Committee to Support Claudia Sheinbaum in Defense of the 4T

Juarez City Municipal President, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, has announced the formation of a leadership committee to support Claudia Sheinbaum, the coordinator of the defense of the 4T. The committee aims to provide assistance and organize a state assembly with representatives from all 67 municipalities in November.

Speaking about the party’s organization, Pérez Cuéllar mentioned that they haven’t been in contact with representatives from other candidates who participated in Morena’s internal process. However, he added that they are prepared to work on any tasks assigned by the party leadership.

The newly formed committee consists of several individuals, including Marco Quezada, Alejandro Pérez Cuéllar, Jorge Rivas, and Georgina Sandoval, among others. Its main objective is to promote unity and work towards winning the state.

Overall, the committee stands ready to support Claudia Sheinbaum and contribute to the success of the party’s goals in the state of Juarez.

