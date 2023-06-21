Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has admitted lying to Macron about a supply of military submarines that created a diplomatic case in 2021

In a forthcoming book, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed that he secretly worked on the anti-China military pact Australia signed in September 2021 with the United Kingdom and the United States. At the time, a diplomatic case arose between Australia and France around that military pact, because the two countries had already previously signed a contract for the supply of 12 conventional military submarines to Australia, which Morrison suddenly blew up: the new pact with In fact, the United Kingdom and the United States had as its main objective that of equipping Australia with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. The French government lost more than 50 billion euros in that way, and called the Australian agreement with the other two countries “a stab in the back”. French President Emmanuel Macron accused Morrison of lying and disrespecting him.

Essentially in the book, Morrison admits for the first time that Macron was right, after a year and a half in which he had always denied having kept him in the dark about the pact with the United Kingdom and the United States and in which he claimed to have warned him in time that he wanted to withdraw from the contract with France. In fact, he sent him a letter to inform him only the day before, and after that he had what in the book he called “the most sleepless night” of his time as prime minister. Morrison’s fear was that, by warning France in advance, the United Kingdom and the United States could have pulled out of the agreement so as not to create an institutional incident with France. Morrison said he hasn’t regretted choosing him “not for a minute.” The content of Morrison’s book was anticipated by the news agency AFP.