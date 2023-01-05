Original title: Former Belgian Prime Minister: The EU’s nine rounds of sanctions against Russia have less than zero effect

(Observer Network News) According to a report by the Russian TASS news agency on January 4, Guy Verhofstadt, former Prime Minister of Belgium and member of the European Parliament, publicly admitted for the first time on the 2nd that the EU’s sanctions policy against Russia was “completely fail”.

“A picture shows everything… Nine rounds of sanctions, the effect is not even zero.” Verhofstadt posted on social media on the 2nd, “We are paying back to Russia for this war against us. “

He also released a data map produced by the US “Politico” (Politico) news network on social media, listing the total imports of EU member states from Russia from February to August 2022. The data shows that despite the EU’s sanctions against Russia, compared with the same period in 2021, most EU countries’ imports from Russia still maintain growth, and many countries have a large increase.

According to the statistics in this chart, in the six months after the Russian-Ukrainian conflict broke out, except for Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, imports from Russia by other EU countries have increased to varying degrees. Among them, Germany increased by about 33%, France by 84%, and Poland by 24%.

Hungarian M1 TV station pointed out that Verhofstadter had repeatedly criticized the Hungarian government for “obstructing EU sanctions”. .

The Council of the European Union approved the ninth round of sanctions against Russia proposed by the European Commission on December 15, 2022. About 200 individuals and entities, including the Russian military and politicians, were added to the sanctions list and imposed on three Russian banks. Sanctions, and new export controls and restrictions on goods involving “sensitive dual-use and advanced technologies” such as key chemicals and drone components.

Regarding the EU sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Glushko told the Russian Satellite News Agency on December 16 that the EU’s measures have violated market principles in many fields such as energy and finance, which has damaged international economic relations and also undermined international economic relations. damage the EU’s own interests.

Glushko said Moscow would develop measures to safeguard Russia’s economic interests under the new sanctions.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova responded on December 17 that the new sanctions did not bring any fundamental changes to the relationship between Russia and the European Union. “The new sanctions, like all previous measures, will have the same consequences. The effect is to exacerbate the EU’s own socio-economic problems.”

According to “Russia Today” TV station, Russian President Vladimir Putin also stated in his New Year’s speech on December 31, “Russia has been under sanctions since the Crimean crisis in 2014. This year, a campaign against us A full-blown ‘sanctions war’ has been waged and the masterminds behind it want our industry, finances and transportation to collapse. But that hasn’t happened.”

