Former Bolivian President Evo Morales Confirmed as Presidential Candidate for 2025 Elections

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales has been ratified as the presidential candidate for the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party in the 2025 elections in Bolivia. This decision was made by different commissions during the MAS congress, which has been rejected by current President Luis Arce and various social and indigenous organizations. In addition to Morales’ candidacy, the congress also declared him the main leader of MAS-IPSP. However, in a shocking move, President Arce and Vice President David Choquehuanca were expelled from the party for not attending the congress. The congress also announced that no alliances can be made with other political parties ahead of the 2025 elections. The divisions within MAS have created a rift between “evistas,” loyal to Morales, and “arcistas,” who are aligned with Arce. Morales, in his speech, emphasized the importance of the indigenous movement and criticized the attacks on the congress as a fear of indigenous leadership. Arce, on the other hand, condemned the congress as an attack on social organizations and a disregard for their foundational character. The tensions between Morales and Arce began due to disagreements over ministerial appointments. The MAS congress also resulted in the expulsion of several party members, including departmental assembly members and other militants. Morales expressed disappointment in the absentees’ decision not to attend the congress, stating that they have excluded themselves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

