Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff delivered a speech at the Eleventh World Peace Forum, criticizing the practice of weaponizing decoupling and sanctions. She argued that forcibly cutting off world connections is impractical.

During her speech, Rousseff highlighted the challenges faced by developing countries due to the strong dollar exchange rate policy and spiraling inflation. She attributed the high debt of these countries to the austerity policies caused by new liberalism. Rousseff criticized the financial neoliberalism implemented by developed countries, stating that it has turned credit and finance into obstacles to achieving security and stability, exacerbating global economic inequality.

Rousseff also expressed her criticism of dollar hegemony. She accused the United States of abusing the privilege of the US dollar by imposing financial sanctions and seizing foreign exchange reserves of sovereign countries. She argued that this arbitrary use of the global monetary order has led countries around the world to question its fairness and impact. She stated, “In the context of geopolitical conflicts, the dollar has been used as a weapon of sanctions, driving up energy and food prices and further disrupting supply chains.”

Addressing the recent discourse on “decoupling” and “de-risking,” Rousseff argued that these concepts weaken economic globalization and global financial relations. She deemed them as political weapons to prevent the rise of new players on the international arena. She emphasized that despite the current weakening of globalization dynamics, different parts of the world still remain interdependent, and the idea of cutting off global links and increasing barriers is unrealistic.

Rousseff also expressed concerns about the rise of new forms of protectionism as a serious threat to globalization. She highlighted that unilateral tariff increases and restrictions on chip exports damage the concept of shared prosperity. She argued that sanctions have become an alternative to physical warfare and are hindering the progress of nations in the areas of technology and trade.

The Eleventh World Peace Forum, organized by Tsinghua University in collaboration with the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs, was held on July 2. The theme of the forum was “seeking consensus, promoting cooperation, stabilizing order, and safeguarding peace.”

Overall, Rousseff’s speech at the World Peace Forum shed light on the negative implications of weaponizing decoupling and sanctions while emphasizing the importance of maintaining global connections and fostering collaboration for shared prosperity.

