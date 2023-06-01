Former Brazilian President Fernando Affonso Collor de Mello sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison for corruption and money laundering

Former Brazilian president Fernando Affonso Collor de Mello was sentenced by the country’s Supreme Court to 8 years and 10 months in prison for passive corruption and money laundering in the so-called Lava Jato (“car wash” in Brazilian) investigation, which had been initiated in 2014 and involved a bribe scheme within the state-owned oil company Petrobras. Several important politicians had been involved in the investigation, including the current president Lula, first convicted and then acquitted.

Collor de Mello was accused of having received 20 million reais (3.7 million euros) between 2010 and 2014 when he was a senator. He will not be arrested immediately, as he can still appeal.

Collor de Mello is 73 years old, a right-wing populist and was the first democratically elected president of Brazil after the end of the military dictatorship: he remained in office between 1990 and 1992, when he resigned after impeachment proceedings initiated against him over a series of corruption charges.