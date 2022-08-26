LONDON – The former British ambassador to Myanmar was arrested along with her husband, a former Burmese political prisoner, by the military junta that took power last year by overthrowing the democratically elected government of Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi .

Vicky Bowmanwho was the UK ambassador to Myanmar from 2002 to 2006, is accused by the regime of violating her visa rules, leaving her habitual residence in Rangoon, the former capital, to stay in another city.