Home World Former British ambassador to Myanmar arrested with her husband
World

Former British ambassador to Myanmar arrested with her husband

by admin
Former British ambassador to Myanmar arrested with her husband

LONDON – The former British ambassador to Myanmar was arrested along with her husband, a former Burmese political prisoner, by the military junta that took power last year by overthrowing the democratically elected government of Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi .

Vicky Bowmanwho was the UK ambassador to Myanmar from 2002 to 2006, is accused by the regime of violating her visa rules, leaving her habitual residence in Rangoon, the former capital, to stay in another city.

See also  Novak leaves, but refugees remain prisoners: how the Australian system works for migrants deemed illegal

You may also like

Challenge on TV: Kim Kardashian beats Hillary Clinton...

Latest News: For the first time, the connection...

Usa, in Missouri corporal punishment returns to school

Between Macron and Algeria, a long and unpleasant...

פי ĸ’ΪΪ–

Ukraine, latest news. Zaporizhzhia, fear of a brief...

Use, on Google, the map of clinics and...

Aren’t the population crises in China and Japan...

The dancing video of the Finnish female prime...

White House Issues Executive Order to Accelerate Chip...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy