Was sentenced to 13 years and two months in prison the former warden of the British embassy in Germany – and aviation veteran – David Ballantyne Smith58, found guilty of betrayal for spying for Russia out of hatred for his own country. He risked up to 14 years: he could be released from prison after having served half his sentence. Smith, of Scottish origin, had been discovered in the context of aoperation-trap of the counter-espionage of the Kingdom, carried out in collaboration with German investigators and which ended with his arrest a Potsdamjust outside Berlin, in August 2021.

During the trial, the defendant pleaded guilty but claimed that he handed over information to Russia only the two times he was intercepted, and only to “embarrass” the Kingdom. In exchange for the promise of a few hundred pounds, Smith had provided information on telephone numbers and other data relating to the personnel of the diplomatic headquarters in London to alleged emissaries of Russian military intelligence (GRU), in reality agents provocateurs of counterintelligence in London who presented themselves under the false names of Dmitri and Irina. But the judges retained this version not believableclaiming that Smith had already started collecting material from 2018-19 with the idea of ​​handing it over to the Russians, not without establishing contacts with real Moscow interlocutors.