Former British Minister of Economy Rishi Sunak has formalized his anticipated takeover for the succession of Liz Tuss, who resigned last Thursday after just 45 days, as leader of the Tory majority and prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Sunak, who formalized his candidacy on Twitter, pledged to implement the 2019 election manifesto and to “get the economy back on track in a difficult time of crisis in the name of competence and integrity.” At the moment he has not found confirmation of the hypothesis of a conciliatory agreement with his potential number one rival, former premier Boris Johnson. According to one of his supporters, Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, Johnson still intends to run.