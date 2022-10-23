Home World Former British Minister of Economy Sunak is running for Downing Street
World

Former British Minister of Economy Sunak is running for Downing Street

by admin
Former British Minister of Economy Sunak is running for Downing Street

Former British Minister of Economy Rishi Sunak has formalized his anticipated takeover for the succession of Liz Tuss, who resigned last Thursday after just 45 days, as leader of the Tory majority and prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Sunak, who formalized his candidacy on Twitter, pledged to implement the 2019 election manifesto and to “get the economy back on track in a difficult time of crisis in the name of competence and integrity.” At the moment he has not found confirmation of the hypothesis of a conciliatory agreement with his potential number one rival, former premier Boris Johnson. According to one of his supporters, Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, Johnson still intends to run.

See also  Spain, eruption in the Canaries: Sánchez flies to La Palma

You may also like

UK, Rishi Sunak is a candidate for Downing...

Putin is in despair, the war is tight,...

United Kingdom, Sunak announces nomination for Tory leader

【Global News】October 22 Full Version | 20th National...

China, who are the new members of the...

The director of the US Centers for Disease...

The development of the situation in Russia and...

Ukraine, latest news. Media, Moscow bypasses EU oil...

Development of the situation in Russia and Ukraine:...

China, third historic mandate for Xi Jinping. Li...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy