Home World Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admits he misled parliament about ‘Partygate’ story, but not intentionally
World

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admits he misled parliament about ‘Partygate’ story, but not intentionally

by admin
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admits he misled parliament about ‘Partygate’ story, but not intentionally

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday He admitted that he deceived parliament by saying things that turned out to be untrue about the scandal known as ‘Partygate’, but maintained that he never intentionally lied. The Partygate case concerns the parties organized in the prime minister’s residence in Downing Street, London, between May 2020 and April 2021. The parties were held in violation of the restrictions introduced by the government itself to counter the coronavirus pandemic, and when they were discovered they created a great scandal in British politics and among the people.

Johnson’s admission is contained in written testimony that the former British prime minister delivered to a House of Commons committee investigating about the possibility that Johnson lied to parliament. Johnson will be hearing from the committee on Wednesday. At the time of the scandal, Johnson told parliament that no social distancing rules had been broken during the Downing Street festivities. In written testimony delivered to parliament, Johnson said his statements to parliament “that all the rules had been followed proved incorrect,” but added that “they had been made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed the time. I did not deceive parliament intentionally or recklessly.”

The committee that is dealing with Johnson’s statements, which is the Committee of Privileges, can recommend various punishments for Johnson, ranging from forcing him to make a public apology to expulsion from parliament. The commission has consultative powers only, the final decision rests with the parliament. Johnson is unlikely to face particularly harsh punishments because the majority of committee members are from his party, the Conservative Party.

See also  Palermo denounces the usurer and has him arrested: he asked for 100% interest

You may also like

Zoran Kašćelan announced the Borac – Spars derby...

Lucca Collezionando_The exhibitions from the Masters of Universe,...

Swollen belly and difficulty digesting, they removed a...

Udinese – Boey transfer market, the story of...

The memory of Sister Maria De Coppi killed...

Son beat his father to death in Sremska...

Udinese – The Juventus schedules up to the...

SAILPOST GROUP / Growing start of the year...

A minor attacked a woman in a tailor’s...

the video of the abuse of force –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy