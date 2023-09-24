Home » Former Chilean President Describes Social Outbreak as “Non-Traditional Coup d’État”
Former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera has referred to the social outbreak that occurred during his second term in 2019 as a “non-traditional coup d’état.” In an interview, Piñera described the events as an attempt to weaken the foundations of democracy and praised Chile for resisting the violence. The current Chilean President, Gabriel Boric, responded by acknowledging the legitimate causes of unrest in the country and expressing the need to find solutions. The social outbreak in Chile in 2019 marked a pivotal moment for the country, leading to political and constitutional changes. Piñera’s interpretation of the events as an attempted coup has garnered both support and criticism. Piñera, along with former Argentine President Mauricio Macri, is leading the Freedom and Democracy Group, a collective of conservative presidents and former presidents from the region, aimed at defending democracy in Latin America.

