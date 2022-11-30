Listen to the audio version of the article

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, a key figure in an era of China‘s transformation from the late 1980s into the new millennium, has died at the age of 96. The news agency reports it Xinhua explaining that the Chinese leader, who came to power after the Tiananmen Square protests, died today in Shanghai shortly after noon local time due to leukemia.

Iang Zemin was a leader during China‘s rise as a global, urbanized economic power in the 1990s and oversaw the return of the European colonies of Hong Kong and Macao to Chinese rule and Beijing’s entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001. Jiang’s government continued its repression of internal dissent: it imprisoned human rights and democracy activists and banned the Falun Gong spiritual movement, considered a threat to the Communist Party’s monopoly of power.

The announcement of his death was made by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the Central Military Commissions.

A note reads that “Comrade Jiang Zemin was an outstanding leader who enjoyed a high prestige recognized by the entire Party, the entire army and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, a great Marxist, a great proletarian revolutionary, a statesman , military strategist and diplomat, a longtime communist fighter and a leader of the great cause of Chinese socialism». He is therefore remembered as “the fulcrum of the third generation of the central collective leadership of the CCP and the main founder of the Three Representative Theory”.