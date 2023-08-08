Former Colombian Skater Luz Mery Tristán Murdered: Investigation Suggests Femicide

Former Colombian skater Luz Mery Tristán was found murdered at her home in the western city of Cali, according to the city’s Secretary of Security. The authorities received reports of arguments and shots at Tristán’s residence and upon arrival, discovered her lifeless body along with several firearms. The suspect, who is believed to be the former athlete’s partner, has been arrested, although their identity has not been disclosed. The investigation is leaning towards categorizing the case as a femicide, but the prosecutor’s office is yet to confirm this. Tristán had no previous reports of domestic violence or assault. The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office has identified the suspect as Andrés Ricci García, who had been frequently seen with the former skater on social media. The suspect requested medical attention upon arrest and appeared remotely for the guarantee control hearing. CNN has reached out to the suspect’s lawyer for further information on the case.

Luz Mery Tristán’s tragic death has shocked Colombia and the sports community due to her numerous accomplishments in national and international competitions. Her most significant achievement came in 1990 when she won the 5,000 meter race at the World Skating Championships in Bello, Colombia. Tristán had been involved in women’s cycling as well, participating in the Tour de France in 1986, which helped pave the way for women in the discipline in Colombia. Following her retirement, she opened a skating academy in Cali, which continues to train aspiring skaters and has produced successful athletes like Daniela Mendoza, a five-time world champion. Tristán’s legacy extended beyond sports, as she was also a businesswoman and mother of five children. Her family has invited loved ones to gather at the Luz Mery Tristán Sports Center, where her vigil will be held.