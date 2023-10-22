Former Cuban Consul Convicted for Attack on Human Rights Activists

The former Cuban consul in Galicia, Yahima Martínez Millán, has been convicted in absentia by a Spanish court for her involvement in an attack on two human rights activists in July 2022. The ruling by the Court of Instruction No. 2 in Santiago de Compostela establishes an important precedent, allowing Cuban activists the opportunity to defend themselves against aggression by Cuban public officials.

Martí Noticias reported that the court ruling was in favor of the plaintiffs, Vania Coelho and Avana de la Torre, who were attacked by Martínez. The court condemned the former Cuban diplomatic representative as the author responsible for a minor crime of injuries.

As a result of the conviction, Martínez has been fined 400 euros and ordered to pay an additional 200 euros in compensation for the injuries suffered by Coelho and the damage to De la Torre’s phone. Speaking to Martí Noticias, Coelho expressed her satisfaction with the trial’s outcome, stating that justice has been served. She emphasized that the Cuban dictatorship cannot act with impunity and called on fellow Cubans to denounce any abuses they experience.

Similarly, De la Torre hailed the trial as a victory for the Cuban people. Although the ruling did not carry the desired political connotation, De la Torre sees it as a precedent that will hold consuls accountable for their actions.

The incident took place on July 26, 2022, when a group of activists gathered at a bust of José Martí in Galicia. As they placed flowers and voiced criticisms against the government, Martínez attacked two of the participants. She was subsequently removed from her position and returned to Havana before completing her mandate.

This court ruling not only brings justice to the victims but also sends a strong message that the Cuban regime will be held accountable for its actions. It empowers Cuban activists to stand up against aggression and demonstrates the importance of denouncing abuses.

