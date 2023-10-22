Former Cuban Consul in Galicia Found Responsible for Attack on Human Rights Activists in Spain

Former Cuban Consul Found Responsible for Attack on Human Rights Activists in Spain

Last Friday, the Spanish justice system declared Yahima Martínez Millán, the former Cuban consul in Galicia, responsible for the assault on two human rights activists in July 2022. The former Cuban diplomat was sentenced in absentia by the Court of Instruction No. 2, in Santiago de Compostela, for being the “criminally responsible perpetrator of a minor crime of injuries,” as reported by Martí News.

The plaintiffs, Portuguese citizen Vania Coelho and Cuban national Avana de la Torre, received a favorable ruling in their favor. Martínez Millán was ordered to pay a fine of 400 euros and compensate Coelho with 200 euros for the injuries suffered. Additionally, she is required to reimburse De la Torre for the damage caused to her confiscated telephone.

Vania Coelho expressed her satisfaction with the trial’s outcome, stating, “I am very happy with the result of the trial of the Cuban consul. It is not just about the compensation, but about achieving justice. The Cuban dictatorship believes it has immunity, that it can act however and wherever it wants, but justice has been served.”

De la Torre regarded the verdict as a victory for the Cuban people. Although he acknowledged that the ruling did not encompass the political implications he had hoped for, he viewed it as a step in the right direction. “It is true that the Spanish law did not give it the political connotation that I would have wanted,” he said, “but it is a ruling in favor of the Cuban people.”

Martínez Millán was relieved of her position in mid-November of the same year, which explains her absence from the Spanish courts. The incident occurred when both activists were taking photos with political messages in front of a bust of José Martí in Santiago de Compostela. Without warning, the Cuban diplomat physically and verbally attacked them, resulting in injuries and damage to De la Torre’s phone.

The trial serves as a significant moment for the victims and stands as evidence that no one is immune from being held accountable for their actions, regardless of their diplomatic status.

