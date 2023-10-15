Former Cuban Government Official Launches New Restaurant and Food Service MSME on the Island

Former leader of UJC Founding Partner of New Business Venture in Cuba

Sunday, October 15, 2023 – Julio Martínez Ramírez, the former first secretary of the Union of Young Communists (UJC), has recently become one of the founding partners of a micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) in Cuba. The MSME, known as Gran G SRL, specializes in restaurant activities and mobile food services. Located at Calle San Lázaro No.882 Bajos, between Marina and Soledad, in Centro Habana municipality, the legal representative of the company is Orlando Martínez Ramírez, Julio’s brother.

Julio Martínez Ramírez, who served as the first secretary of the UJC from 2004 to 2009 and held various leadership roles in the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), has ventured into the business sector. On August 7, 2023, Gran G SRL launched an online store offering a wide range of products, including ice cream, alcoholic beverages, jams, cigarettes, oil, and coffee. The company also operates a physical store at Infanta Street No.1431, between Universidad and Pedroso, in the Centro Habana municipality, and provides courier services throughout Havana.

In an interesting twist, the address of Gran G SRL matches the location provided by the Garnish restaurant on its official Facebook page. The restaurant, which has a branch in Ciego de Ávila, also promotes the publications of Gran G SRL on its social media platforms.

In related news, another MSME called Gaia Mercado, owned by Lisa Titolo Castro, daughter of Mariela Castro, has also come to light this week.

These developments highlight the increasing foray of former government officials and their families into the private business sector in Cuba. It remains to be seen how their ventures will fare in the country’s evolving economic landscape.