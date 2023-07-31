Former Cuban Politician Initiates Hunger Strike for Cuban Unity and Civil Society Organization

Title: Former Cuban Politician Pedro Albert Sánchez Begins Hunger Strike to Advocate for Cuban Unity and Civil Society

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Renowned professor, former Cuban politician, and activist, Pedro Albert Sánchez, has embarked on a hunger strike at his residence in Guanabacoa, Havana. His objective is to call for the unity of the Cuban people and stress the significance of organizing as a civil society.

In an interview with Martí Noticias, Sánchez clarified that his hunger strike is not intended to secure concessions from the regime or the dictatorship. Rather, it serves as a plea to unite and articulate Cuban civil society, which is currently fragmented. Sánchez highlighted that disjointed actions by individuals render them vulnerable to repression and diminish their collective strength.

“We are dedicating ourselves more to trying to discredit what the leaders of the regime are doing, and time is running out on that,” emphasized Sánchez, underlining the necessity of combining efforts and taking concrete actions instead of solely focusing on criticism.

Professor Sánchez was previously sentenced to five years of limited liberty due to his involvement in the protests of July 11, 2021. He faced charges of public disorder and contempt. After spending 11 months in the Valle Grande prison, he was released due to health problems. Since then, he has undertaken multiple civic initiatives advocating for the release of political prisoners, including holding solo marches.

Despite attempts by various civil society groups to join forces to defend human rights and democracy in Cuba, they have encountered obstacles and threats from the regime. “I want to bring together people who, above all, feel the conviction that they have to overcome their fear and, above all, get together,” stated Sánchez, underscoring the importance of conquering fear and gathering to generate ideas and implement effective actions.

Although Cuba’s Constitution guarantees citizens’ rights to associate, demonstrate, and assemble, experts have identified the absence of complementary legislation as a barrier to effectively realizing these fundamental freedoms. Requests from Civil Society to the National Assembly to draft a Law on assembly and demonstration rights have been repeatedly postponed.

Sánchez disclosed that, in addition to his hunger strike, he has developed a strategy to advance his cause, but he refrained from providing further details at this time. The situation concerning human rights and civil liberties in Cuba remains a topic of domestic and international attention and concern.

Recommended For You: [Related article or content]

[Article to be published]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

