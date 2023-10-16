Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa Reacts to Defeat in Presidential Runoff

Former President Rafael Correa Reacts to Ecuador’s Runoff Election Results

After several hours of silence, former president of the Republic Rafael Correa, leader of the Citizen Revolution movement (RC), has finally reacted to the results of Ecuador’s runoff election. The election, held on Sunday, October 15, ended with the defeat of candidate Luisa González and the victory of Daniel Noboa Azín, from the National Democratic Action alliance (ADN), as the elected president of Ecuador.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) released the official results at 11:50 p.m., which showed Daniel Noboa with 51.12% of the valid votes (5,094,301 votes), and Luisa González with 47.88% (4,679,196 votes).

In his response, Correa took to his favorite social network, X (formerly Twitter), to share his opinion. He wrote, “Dear Homeland, Great Homeland: This time we didn’t make it. We face enormous powers. A candidate was even murdered to prevent our victory. Lenín Moreno’s betrayal continues to wreak havoc, but let no one doubt that, in the end, Ecuador will return to the path of Latin American development and integration. ‘Until victory always!'”. Accompanying his message was a photograph and a quote from General Eloy Alfaro, leader of the Liberal Revolution.

Correa’s remarks allude to the murder of former presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio on August 9 in Quito, during the first-round electoral campaign. According to Correa, this assassination “prevented” the Citizen Revolution candidate from winning the presidency.

The former president’s comments starkly contrast with the conciliatory speech delivered by Luisa González at a hotel in Quito, alongside vice presidential candidate Andrés Arauz and other leaders of the Citizen Revolution. González graciously acknowledged her loss and congratulated Daniel Noboa, emphasizing the importance of democracy. She also called for an end to hatred and polarization, expressing hope that Noboa would fulfill the promises made during his campaign.

“For all those projects that he [Daniel Noboa] offered to the Ecuadorian people and that he has won at the polls, count on the Citizen Revolution and count on our support to build that dignified homeland, that homeland of opportunities,” González stated, emphasizing the need for unity.

It remains to be seen how these contrasting reactions will shape the political landscape in Ecuador moving forward.

