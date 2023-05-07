Former elite soldier of the Israeli army shoots a young Palestinian man in the back after a street fight: clashes in Palestine

Dennis Boykin32-year-old former member of an elite unit of the Israeli army, raises gun, aims at the 19-year-old’s back Diar Amri, Palestinian, and chills him. The video released on social profiles denouncing the attacks against the Palestinian population in the occupied territories is only the latest episode of violence that has bloodied the West Bank, helping to raise tensions that have already reached record levels. So much so that on Sunday, about 24 hours after the murder, new ones broke out clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in the region of Gilboa (lower Galilee) precisely as a consequence of what happened.

The killing of the young Palestinian resulted from a simple traffic dispute. But, while the authorities are trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics, the one captured by an amateur video is only the latest example of the increasingly tense climate in the occupied territories. So much so that the police had to make efforts to prevent the inhabitants of the village of Sandala, where Amri lived, from reaching the village of Gan Ner, where Boykin lives en masse.

Today, during the extension of the arrest for the 32-year-old, his lawyer said his client shot considered himself in an extremely dangerous situation. From the images, however, we can see that after a brief struggle, the young Arab tries to get back into his car and leave, but the former Israeli soldier takes up his pistol, takes aim and opens fire, hitting the young man from behind. Amri’s family members have in fact replied that Boykin was the real aggressor and that Diar was shot while desperately trying to escape from him. Hamas also intervened in the affair from Gaza which, after expressing condolences to the Amir family, appealed to the Israeli Arabs to “avenge the blood of Diar“. In the meantime, Arab Israeli deputies have criticized the policy of the Minister for National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, accused of facilitating the carrying of weapons for Israeli civilians who have served in the military, this “to increase the general sense of security”.