Former FARC Guerrilla Negotiator Iván Márquez’s Death Still Uncertain after Year-Long Investigation

Title: Former FARC Guerrilla Leader Ivan Marquez’s Death in Venezuelan Hospital Sparks Controversy

Subtitle: Colombian intelligence agencies investigate whether the Segunda Marquetalia dissident leader died as a result of a previous attack

Colombia’s intelligence agencies have been engaged in a more than 24-hour-long investigation to confirm the death of Luciano Marín Arango, also known as Ivan Marquez, the top leader of the Segunda Marquetalia dissident group. Marquez, a former FARC guerrilla negotiator who returned to the armed conflict, was allegedly attacked in his Venezuelan hideout a year ago.

Having sought refuge in Venezuela for more than a decade before the peace agreements were signed, Marquez and other former guerrillas faced constant threats from unknown commandos. Initially, it was believed that Marquez had died in the attack on his camp near the Colombian border. However, it was later discovered that he was rescued and severely injured. He was then transported to a Venezuelan military hospital in Caracas, according to reliable sources.

Marquez, who suffered severe neural complications, had established contact with Gustavo Petro’s government and his organization, the Segunda Marquetalia, gained prominence in Colombia’s peace policy. However, controversy persists regarding the political benefits given to ex-FARC members who violated the peace agreements. In recent months, Marquez’s health had deteriorated significantly, affecting his ability to speak and move. Sources close to him have now confirmed his death.

Throughout his tumultuous career, Marquez sealed peace agreements twice, secured seats in Congress, and swiftly betrayed negotiations to continue engaging in drug trafficking activities. Reports suggest that Marquez’s frustration peaked in 2011 when he was bypassed for the position of FARC’s leader, which was instead given to Rodrigo Londoño, also known as Timochenko.

Born in Florencia in 1955, Marquez initially pursued a career in law and became involved in politics within the education sector. He joined the FARC in the early 1980s, played a role in peace processes, and even signed a letter requesting peace talks. Despite being a key figure in negotiating the most recent peace accord, Marquez returned to illegality in 2018, abandoning the commitments made during the talks.

The Colombian government had offered a reward for information leading to Marquez’s capture, reflecting on the tensions and conflicts he has been involved in. Furthermore, Marquez’s personal life was marred by violent incidents, including the kidnapping of his mother and sister by paramilitaries. This led the FARC to plan the retaliation kidnapping of relatives of uniformed personnel, although the women were eventually released.

Marquez’s involvement in the management of peace resources and various criminal activities, such as drug trafficking and corruption, tarnished his reputation further. Although he was elected to the Senate following the peace agreements, he did not assume office citing various reasons, including the arrest of Jesús Santrich, another former FARC member.

Marquez engaged in acts of reconciliation with FARC’s victims, but subsequently resumed his violent actions. His last public appearance, dressed in military garb and armed, challenged the Colombian state.

The death of Ivan Marquez, confirmed by close sources, has sparked controversy and raised questions about the future of the Segunda Marquetalia dissidence and the uncertain peace process in Colombia.

