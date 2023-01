New York. “It’s my country, I’m happy and proud.” The former director of the FBI Louis Freeh, an Italian citizen since 2009, willingly goes beyond the institutional role, to comment with Repubblica on the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro.

Messina Denaro had Falcone and Borsellino killed, with whom she had worked since, as a young prosecutor, he led the investigation into the Pizza Connection.