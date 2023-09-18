Home » Former First Lady of Puerto Rico, Kate Donnelly, Passes Away
Former First Lady of Puerto Rico, Kate Donnelly, Passes Away

Former First Lady of Puerto Rico, Kate Donnelly, Passes Away

Former First Lady of Puerto Rico, Kate Donnelly, passed away on Monday, as confirmed by her daughter, Melinda Romero Donnelly, through statements on social media. The news of her death was met with great sadness and condolences from political figures and the Puerto Rican community.

In an emotional social media post, Romero Donnelly expressed her deep sorrow and described her mother as an adored and loving person who was a loyal friend and pillar of their family and Puerto Rican society. She emphasized that her mother’s departure leaves an irreplaceable void, but they will remember her with love, wisdom, kindness, and equanimity that characterized her. Romero Donnelly also mentioned that her mother’s love for her extended family and Puerto Rico was immense, referring to her as the eternal First Lady and adopted daughter of Puerto Rico, Doña Kate.

Kate Donnelly, originally from New York state, served as the first lady of Puerto Rico during her husband Carlos Romero Barceló’s tenure as the fifth elected governor of the island from 1977 to 1985. Prior to that, she was also the first lady of San Juan from 1969 to 1976. Donnelly continued to support her husband’s political career, even when he served as the resident commissioner in Washington from 1993 to 2001. She was a staunch advocate for statehood for Puerto Rico and worked as a trustee of the Puerto Rico Conservation Trust.

During her time as the first lady of Puerto Rico, Donnelly released a cookbook titled “Cooking from La Fortaleza.” Her influence extended beyond her role as a first lady, leaving a mark on Puerto Rico’s cultural and political landscape.

Donnelly’s marriage to Romero Barceló resulted in three children, including Melinda, who is now a lobbyist for statehood and a former legislator. Carlos and Juan Carlos, the former governor’s eldest children, were also part of their lives.

Donnelly passed away at the age of 86, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and service to Puerto Rico. As news of her death broke, political figures expressed their condolences and shared their memories of her. Jennifer González, Puerto Rico’s resident commissioner, praised Donnelly’s gentle manner, affable character, and elegance in her actions. González extended her solidarity to the entire family, especially to her friend Melinda. The mayor of Loíza, Julia Nazario, also expressed her condolences and gratitude for Donnelly’s service as the first lady of Puerto Rico.

Roberto Lefranc Fortuño, a lobbyist for statehood and colleague of Melinda Romero, shared his sadness and remembered Donnelly as a beloved first lady known for her kindness, affection, and contributions to art. He expressed his solidarity and extended a heartfelt embrace to the family, emphasizing the importance of honoring and remembering the legacy of Carlos Romero Barceló and Doña Kate for Puerto Rico.

The passing of Kate Donnelly has deeply impacted the Puerto Rican community, leaving behind a void that will be felt by many. Her dedication to Puerto Rico and her generous spirit will surely be remembered for years to come.

