Former football player Don Hutchinson revealed what it was like to guard Robert Prosinecki.

Source: Profimedia/Mike Walker

Robert Prosinecki (54) is one of the few players who played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona in his career. With Crvena Zvezda, he won the Champions Cup in 1991, and also wore the jerseys of Dinamo Zagreb, Oviedo, Sevilla, Standard, Portsmouth, Olimpija, and also played for the national team of Yugoslavia and Croatia. Despite playing only one year in England, he is well remembered there.

So a page on Twitter posted a photo of him in a Portsmouth jersey and then he got in touch Don Hutchinson (51), a former midfielder who, as a member of the Scottish national team, tried to save the legendary footballer.

“They asked me to look after it once, to play a ‘patch’ on it. Craig Braun asked me to do the job. He asked me if I could do it for him, I replied ‘Of course, boss, how difficult can it be’. He destroyed me, he tore me to piecesHutchinson said.

Hutchinson started his career in Hartlepool and then played for Liverpool for four years before moving to West Ham. He also wore the jerseys of Sheffield, Everton, Sunderland, Millwall, Coventry and Luton, for the Scottish national team he played 26 matches and scored six goals.