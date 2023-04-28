Former Fugees Pras was convicted of conspiring against the US in the service of China

«Killing me softly with this song», recited a song from a few years ago by the Fugees. But what Pras Michel, ex of the US trio that brought hip hop into the musical mainstream of the charts, was rather to kill the hegemonic ambitions of the United States. So he sold his soul and his wallet to China. The Grammy-winning rapper was in fact found guilty of having worked in the service of Beijing and of conspiring against the American government: according to CNN he now faces up to 20 years in prison.

The 50-year-old artist of Haitian origins would have helped the Chinese authorities gain access to top US officials including two presidents, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. A series of serious crimes had been brought against him, such as not having disclosed to the authorities that he received funds from Beijing, having participated in an international plan attributable to illegal electoral contributions, and having bribed witnesses. The allegations center on the former rapper’s work on behalf of Jho Low, a fugitive Malaysian entrepreneur accused of embezzling billions of dollars from Kuala Lumpur’s sovereign wealth fund. Michel himself testified that he received $20 million from Low in 2012 to approach Obama and have his picture taken with him.

In 2017, with Trump president, when Low was accused of stealing billions from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, the man turned to the rapper again, writing a check for one hundred million dollars to convince the US government and Trump to drop the investigation . Prosecutors said Beijing paid Michel and Low to urge the Trump administration to extradite Guo Wengui, a US-based Chinese dissident who was arrested last month and is currently accused of fraud and money laundering. On Wednesday, April 26, the Federal Court in Washington recognized Prakazrel Samuel Michél guilty of all ten crimes with which he is accused. In addition to being part of the famous trio of the nineties (along with Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean) that sold twenty-two million copies worldwide, Pras became famous for the song Ghetto Superstar from 1998 and for starring in the film Mystery Man.