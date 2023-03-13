The former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been held in a Georgian prison since 2021, is in very poor health and in an interview with Sky News he said that he was poisoned in prison and was at risk of dying. Saakashvili, the charismatic and controversial former head of state and always very disliked by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been in prison on charges that are widely believed to be politically motivated, and his conditions have been very worrying for some months now. Various Western governments, including that of Ukraine, have asked Georgia to release the former president, to no avail so far.

Saakashvili was recently transferred from prison to a hospital, but speaking with Sky News he said he still felt in danger and had said in previous interviews that he had been beaten in detention. The Georgian government, led by the pro-Russian Georgian Dream party, has denied all allegations and claimed that Saakashvili’s condition has worsened because he refuses to eat.

In the interview with Sky Newswhich was conducted in written form, with reporters sending questions to his lawyer and him responding in handwriting, Saakashvili said:

“Initially I weighed 120 kilos, now I weigh 64, if I go below 60 the doctors say I could suffer the collapse of various organs”.

Saakashvili, born in Georgia when it was part of the Soviet Union but educated in the United States and France, became president of Georgia in 2004 and remained in office for two consecutive terms, until 2013. Under his decidedly pro-Western government, the he Georgian economy grew at a rapid pace, foreign investment increased enormously and corruption was reduced to an all-time low.

The most notable event of his presidency, however, was the invasion of Georgia by Vladimir Putin’s Russia in 2008, which was presented by Russia as a peacekeeping operation to protect the separatists of South Ossetia, a region bordering with Russia formally controlled by Georgia but ruled by pro-Russian separatists.

Russia accused Saakashvili of ethnic cleansing in Ossetia (false accusation, even though clashes were ongoing on both sides) and launched a full-scale invasion of the country, which came relatively close to the capital Tbilisi. Only the diplomatic intervention of Western countries allowed a ceasefire and the gradual withdrawal of Russian troops.

From that moment on, Putin and Saakashvili remained not only political, but also personal enemies. After the invasion, Putin said Saakashvili should be “hanging by the balls”.

However, Saakashvili has always been a controversial personality, who has also had disagreements and problems with Western leaders, and despite being a democratic leader after all, there have been various controversies surrounding the alleged use of extra-legal means to achieve his goals.

In 2014, after the end of his second term, some judicial investigations against him began. Saakashvili moved first to the United States and then to Ukraine, where he began a new political career. Saakashvili was a strong supporter of the pro-European demonstrations of Euromaidan, those that began in 2014 in Kiev to protest against the pro-Russian regime that ruled the country and that wanted to cancel an important economic exchange treaty with the European Union. The protests, which were also very violent, led to the fall of the pro-Russian regime that governed Ukraine and to new elections.

Saakashvili became an adviser to the new Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, who gave him Ukrainian citizenship and appointed him as governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region for a short time.

In 2021, Saakashvili returned to Georgia to support the opposition in that year’s elections, illegally disembarking from a ferry that had arrived from Ukraine. He was quickly arrested and convicted of abuses of power committed when he was president. Saakashvili and many international analysts argue that these accusations are politically motivated and supported by the pro-Russian government of the Georgian Dream, the same one against which there have been major protests in recent weeks.

There has been a lot of concern around his condition for a few months now. In December of 2022 Saakashvili did an interview with Politico in which he said of having been beaten several times in prison, until he lost consciousness. In some court hearings, which he has always attended by videoconference because he was too weak to move, he has always appeared weak, emaciated and very thin.