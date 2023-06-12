Former German politician: China’s role as “peace mediator” is becoming more and more important | World View_Hangzhou Net

Former German politician: China’s role as a “peace mediator” is becoming more and more important | World View

China News Service, Beijing, June 11th, “China will play an increasingly important role in today’s world. I firmly believe that China can help end this crisis.” Talking about China‘s role in promoting peace talks in the Ukraine crisis, Otto Hauser (Otto Hauser), chairman of the German-Chinese Union Federation, former state secretary of the German Federal Chancellery, and former spokesman of the federal government, said a few days ago.

Otto Hauser recently accepted an exclusive interview with Chinanews.com during the third Sino-German Science and Technology Forum hosted by the European and American Scholars Association (Chinese Overseas Scholars Association) in Quanzhou, Fujian Province.

“(Regarding China‘s mediation measures) I don’t want to remain silent on this. I support and think it is correct.” Regarding the visit of Special Envoy Li Hui of the Chinese Government’s Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs to Russia and Ukraine and the Chinese government’s efforts to politically resolve the Ukrainian crisis Otto Hauser gave clear affirmation for his efforts. He believes that if the parties engage in dialogue and achieve good results, peace can be achieved soon.

On June 2, Li Hui, the special representative of the Chinese government for Eurasian affairs, held a briefing to introduce the recent visits to Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, the European Union headquarters and Russia on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

Li Hui briefed on the communications and exchanges with leaders of relevant countries and heads of foreign affairs departments during the visit, saying that all parties spoke positively of China‘s efforts to promote peace and talks, and appreciated China‘s sincere desire and contribution to promote a peaceful resolution of the crisis. The current crisis situation in Ukraine is still full of uncertainties. China believes that as long as there is a glimmer of hope for peace, efforts should be made actively. As long as it is conducive to easing the situation and promoting negotiations, China is willing to do it. China will continue to implement President Xi Jinping’s “four shoulds”, “four commons” and “three points of thinking” and other positions, strengthen dialogue and exchanges with all parties, continue to build consensus, accumulate mutual trust, and promote the formation of greater common denominators to promote The political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis has contributed China‘s wisdom and strength.

“I believe that China‘s move to send special envoys to Moscow and Kiev is a good start.” Otto Hauser said that China is capable and willing to act as a peace mediator for the Ukrainian crisis. “On the issue of a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis, China‘s role as a peace promoter is very important. I firmly believe that China will make a difference and hope that China can succeed.”