Former Guatemalan First Lady Sandra Torres Casanova Fails to Secure Presidency for Third Consecutive Time

Former Guatemalan first lady Sandra Torres Casanova faced defeat for the third consecutive time in the run-off for the presidency of Guatemala. The results, released on Sunday, August 20, confirmed Bernardo Arévalo de León as the winner, who will serve as president for the period 2024-2028.

Torres Casanova, who had not spoken after the release of the results, canceled her scheduled press conference. This is the second time she has come in second place, following the elections in 2015 and 2019.

Although Torres Casanova won in five of the 22 departments in Guatemala, Arévalo de León secured a significant lead, especially in the capital where he obtained approximately 75% of the valid votes.

During the campaign, Torres Casanova adopted a conservative discourse and formed alliances with retired military veterans and other traditional sectors. This is a significant departure from her previous role as a leader of the International Socialist organization.

In 2019, Torres Casanova spent four months in prison for illegally using 40 million quetzales (approximately five million dollars) in her 2015 campaign, a case backed by wiretaps. She divorced her husband, Álvaro Colom Caballeros, the president from 2008-2012, in 2011 to be eligible to participate in the 2012 presidential elections.

The electoral process in Guatemala has been controversial, largely due to the persecution by the Public Ministry against the candidate of the political group Movimiento Semilla since July 12.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

