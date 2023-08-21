Home » Former Guatemalan First Lady Sandra Torres Casanova Fails to Secure Presidency for Third Consecutive Time
World

Former Guatemalan First Lady Sandra Torres Casanova Fails to Secure Presidency for Third Consecutive Time

by admin
Former Guatemalan First Lady Sandra Torres Casanova Fails to Secure Presidency for Third Consecutive Time

Former Guatemalan first lady Sandra Torres Casanova faced defeat for the third consecutive time in the run-off for the presidency of Guatemala. The results, released on Sunday, August 20, confirmed Bernardo Arévalo de León as the winner, who will serve as president for the period 2024-2028.

Torres Casanova, who had not spoken after the release of the results, canceled her scheduled press conference. This is the second time she has come in second place, following the elections in 2015 and 2019.

Although Torres Casanova won in five of the 22 departments in Guatemala, Arévalo de León secured a significant lead, especially in the capital where he obtained approximately 75% of the valid votes.

During the campaign, Torres Casanova adopted a conservative discourse and formed alliances with retired military veterans and other traditional sectors. This is a significant departure from her previous role as a leader of the International Socialist organization.

In 2019, Torres Casanova spent four months in prison for illegally using 40 million quetzales (approximately five million dollars) in her 2015 campaign, a case backed by wiretaps. She divorced her husband, Álvaro Colom Caballeros, the president from 2008-2012, in 2011 to be eligible to participate in the 2012 presidential elections.

The electoral process in Guatemala has been controversial, largely due to the persecution by the Public Ministry against the candidate of the political group Movimiento Semilla since July 12.

See also  503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered while Retrieving Requested URL

You may also like

Niall Horan, critic of our album The Show...

What the most fashionable skirts look like for...

Tropical Storm Franklin Forms in the Atlantic with...

In Baghdad, Iraq, all electronic billboards were turned...

Reception of the XGIMI HORIZON ULTRA for a...

New International Promotion in Cuba: Quintuple Balance, Data...

Usa, wave of deaths linked to Fentanyl mixed...

Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz and tore his...

Government of Ensenada Urges Motorists to Exercise Extreme...

Ukraine-Russia war, stalemate: the Washington Post analysis

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy