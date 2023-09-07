Former Guatemalan President Otto Pérez Molina Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison for Fraud and Corruption

Former Guatemalan President Otto Pérez Molina has been sentenced to eight years in prison after accepting charges of fraud, money laundering, and bribery. The prosecution had accused Pérez Molina of committing these crimes during his term as president. The sentence was announced on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Pérez Molina resigned from office in 2015 amidst accusations of corruption and widespread protests demanding his departure. His vice president, Roxana Baldetti, was also convicted of corruption.

During the trial, Pérez Molina admitted to the charges before Judge Eva Recinos. The judge considered it proven that Pérez Molina committed the crimes with aggravating factors such as premeditation and abuse of superiority. Judge Recinos also stated that Pérez Molina appointed individuals who carried out the crimes and accepted bribes for State contracts during his presidency.

The former president has been sentenced to two years and six months for fraud, two years and six months for bribery, and three years for money laundering, totaling eight years in prison. He has also been fined almost three million dollars.

The prosecutor’s office has accused Pérez Molina in several cases, identifying him as the head of a criminal structure that defrauded the State. The prosecution estimated that more than 50 million dollars were defrauded under his presidency. They found evidence that he received gifts purchased with public funds from his ministers and accepted bribes from one of the country’s ports.

Pérez Molina’s defense attorney, César Calderón, argued for a reduction in the sentence based on the law on acceptance of charges. Calderón claimed that there was no evidence or witnesses to prove that his client received bribes or money from any crime.

This is not the first conviction for Pérez Molina. In 2022, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison for customs fraud that occurred during his presidency, known as the “La Línea” case. During his term, the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) uncovered numerous criminal organizations operating within the State and launched a significant anti-corruption campaign, leading to the conviction of businessmen and officials for various crimes.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Roxana Baldetti, who served alongside Pérez Molina from 2012 to 2015, is also facing corruption charges. The court rescheduled her trial for October due to an excuse presented by the Public Ministry. Baldetti is already serving two sentences of 15 and 16 years for fraud and corruption in customs cases during her administration. Additionally, she has an extradition order pending from the United States on allegations of drug trafficking links.

The sentencing of Perez Molina is seen as a major victory in the fight against corruption in Guatemala. Despite the progress made, the country still faces ongoing challenges in tackling corruption and holding high-ranking officials accountable.

