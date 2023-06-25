Former Indian central bank official: India is promoting the internationalization of the rupee or reducing the share of US dollars in trade settlements – yqqlm

Indian rupee (data map)

Overseas Network, June 25th According to a report by the Russian International News Agency on the 22nd today, a former official of the Indian central bank said that India’s promotion of the internationalization of the rupee may reduce the share of the US dollar in trade settlements with other countries. Currently, India is getting rid of its dependence on the US dollar to ensure the stability of foreign exchange reserves.

Usha Thorat, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said in an interview with Bloomberg on the same day that India is working hard to make it easier for the rupee to become a currency for transactions and settlements with partners to meet India’s trade needs. Sorat said that using the rupee as a substitute for trade settlement is a good thing for countries in Asia, Africa and other regions that are short of dollars. The change in policy mechanisms can protect Indian trade and enterprises from exchange rate risks in global fluctuations.

India’s share of global merchandise exports is reported to be only around 2 percent, and these factors reduce the need for other countries to hold rupees and also make the rupee not freely convertible in many countries. As of May, India’s trade deficit had reached $22.12 billion. Earlier this year, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Rao (M Rajeshwar Rao) warned that the internationalization of the rupee would face the impact of inevitable fluctuations in the foreign exchange market, and India needed to be prepared to meet this challenge. (Hou Xingchuan from Overseas Network)

