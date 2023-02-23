Home World Former ISIS affiliate Shamima Begum has been revoked of British citizenship
World

Former ISIS affiliate Shamima Begum has been revoked of British citizenship

by admin
Former ISIS affiliate Shamima Begum has been revoked of British citizenship

A UK Appeal Court on Wednesday he confirmed the revocation of British citizenship of former ISIS affiliate Shamima Begum, one of three women who fled to Syria as teenagers in 2015 to join the terrorist group.

In 2019, the UK government decided to strip the British citizenship of Begum, who has Bangladeshi origins but does not also hold Bengali citizenship. At the time of that decision, Begum was in a refugee camp in Syria – where she still lives – and wanted to return to the UK. The British government was much criticized for its decision to strip her of her citizenship, especially after Begum’s three-week-old son died of pneumonia: critics argued that the UK should not have allowed Begum and her baby to remain in the refugee camp.

In July 2020, the UK Court of Appeal, the second highest court in England and Wales, ruled that Begum could return to the UK to appeal the government’s decision to strip her of her citizenship.

The British Home Office appealed against that decision, and the following February the British Supreme Court ruled in favor. Begum then in turn appealed to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission, an appeals tribunal that deals specifically with decisions regarding the revocation of citizenship, which ruled Wednesday morning that the government’s 2019 decision was lawful.

See also  Russia, Brittney Griner trial: basketball champion sentenced to nine years in prison

You may also like

Pesaro murder, alleged killer arrested in Romania

Udinese – Acerbi speaks: “We risked losing on...

Domžale host FB ABA League 2 – KK...

The mystery of the giant ball in Japan...

Palermo, Silvana La Spina presents the new novel...

Russia, what the 2012 decree canceled by Putin...

Russian Parliament Passes Bill on Suspension of Russia’s...

VIDEO – Relive the highlights of Saturday’s match...

Does Xbox really need Activision Blizzard to compete...

Branka Sovrlić about her husband | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy