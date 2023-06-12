Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi dies

12.06.2023



Berlusconi, former Italian prime minister, billionaire and chairman of AC Milan club, died in Milan on Monday (June 12) at the age of 86. Berlusconi is one of the most famous Italians in the world. During his lifetime, he also caused a lot of controversy because of his private life style.

(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) Italian media reported on Monday (June 12) that former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi died in a hospital in Milan at the age of 86.

Berlusconi is the first Italian Prime Minister to complete a five-year term after World War II and the longest serving Italian Prime Minister. He is one of the most famous Italians in the world, and his private life has also attracted a lot of controversy.

In 2020, he was hospitalized for infection with the new coronavirus. Hospitalized in Monaco in January 2021 due to heart problems. In April, he was admitted to a hospital in Milan with heart problems. After more than a month of treatment, he was discharged from the hospital. But he was hospitalized again last Friday. Italian media said Berlusconi also suffered from leukemia.

Berlusconi is an Italian media tycoon. In 1980 he founded Canale 5, the first private television station in Italy. He expanded his career into other fields through his success in commercial television. In 1986 he acquired the AC Milan Football Club and became the chairman and actual helm of the club.

In 1994, Berlusconi devoted himself to politics and started his long political career.

Berlusconi has been scandalized throughout his career. He has been sentenced to prison for tax evasion, corruption, and sex trafficking with underage prostitutes.

To admirers, Berlusconi, Italy’s prime minister three times, was a capable and charismatic politician who worked hard to elevate Italy on the world stage. But to his critics, he is a populist who undermines democracy and uses political power as a tool to benefit himself and his own business.

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi tweeted: “Berlusconi has made history in this country. Many love him, many hate him. All must admit that he has great influence on political life as much as on the economy. , sports and television have had an unprecedented impact.”

Current Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Berlusconi was “one of the most influential people in Italian history”.

Nothing more to say, Berlusconi! 4-year prison sentence upheld Although Berlusconi has been involved in dozens of lawsuits for many years, this is the first legal judgment. Italy’s Supreme Court upheld the verdict of 76-year-old ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s 4-year prison term for tax evasion in the third and final instance. Berlusconi is exempt from prison because he is protected by an exemption statute and is over 70 years old. However, the Supreme Court also ruled to rehear the verdict of Bayesian ban from public office for 5 years. Nothing more to say, Berlusconi! Sex scandals continue However, Berlusconi’s public reputation has plummeted not because of tax evasion, but because of sex parties, whoring and having sex with an underage prostitute “Ruby”. Such debauchery is considered unforgivable by even Berlusconi’s most devoted fans. A court in Milan sentenced Berlusconi to seven years in prison for his sex trafficking with Ruby. Nothing more to say, Berlusconi! shaker Despite the scandal, Berlusconi is politically triumphant. His conservative Liberal People’s Party is center-left Prime Minister Letta’s most important coalition partner. Berlusconi himself served as prime minister four times and is also the longest serving prime minister in Italian history. Nothing more to say, Berlusconi! angry dissenters Berlusconi has fanatical supporters and angry opponents. In February 2013, members of the feminist group “Femen” held a protest against Berlusconi on the occasion of the Italian parliamentary elections. As early as 2010, women’s organizations and leftist parties launched mass protests against then-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. In 2009, Berlusconi was mauled in the face by a mentally ill man with a statue. Nothing more to say, Berlusconi! love song album The confident Berlusconi likes to show off his songs to television audiences and sometimes stunned guests of state. His motto is, I can do anything. Berlusconi’s fans are raving about his album “True Love”. Nothing more to say, Berlusconi! control the media A media mogul, Berlusconi wields political influence through frequent appearances on his private television station. He also appears frequently on talk shows on the state-owned broadcaster RAI, defending his policies, as well as his private life. During his tenure as prime minister, he placed his favorite officials in the RAI leadership. Nothing more to say, Berlusconi! hit rock bottom In August 2012, a newspaper owned by Bain published the headline “The Fourth Reich”, accusing Germany of trying to save Italy. In the previous six months, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the European Union urged Berlusconi to resign. Berlusconi had to step down due to his inability to control Italy’s economic and debt crisis. Nothing more to say, Berlusconi! whip taunt German carnival fans made Berlusconi a target for their displeasure during the 2010 Düsseldorf Carnival parade. Bayesian scandals and rumors of underworld collaborations provided fodder for sharp whipping. Nothing more to say, Berlusconi! wars of the roses The divorce battle between Berlusconi and his ex-wife became the talk of Italians after dinner in 2009. Lario (Veronica Lario) reprimanded Berlusconi’s frequent involvement with minors and accused him of being “sick”. The ex-prime minister’s wife received $3.6 million a year in alimony after her divorce. Berlusconi is now engaged to a former saleswoman model nearly 50 years his junior. Nothing more to say, Berlusconi! Single-handedly build an empire After being re-elected for a second time in 2001, Berlusconi, the often self-styled cavalier, was amused. And he did it: from construction company boss to media czar, millionaire and government prime minister. Today, Berlusconi’s daughter Marina is the matriarch of the corporate empire Fininvest Group, but Berlusconi still controls the majority of the shares and owns the Milan club. Nothing more to say, Berlusconi! delusional persecution Berlusconi feels persecuted by leftwing prosecutors his whole life. During his term of office, he suffered many lawsuits involving tax evasion, corruption, and bribery, but he was able to get out of his shell. Demonstrators sharply criticized this. Nothing more to say, Berlusconi! Eternal youth When Berlusconi became prime minister for the first time in 1994 under the banner of “Forward Italy”, he had significantly less hair and more wrinkles than he does now. Now he has not only transplanted his hair, but also had a facelift. At 76, he cares a lot about how he looks.

