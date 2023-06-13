Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s political line and remarks were controversial during his death – BBC News 中文

Your device does not support multimedia playback

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s political line and remarks were controversial during his death

7 hours ago

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi died in Milan on June 12 at the age of 86.

Before joining politics, Berlusconi had made a fortune through business. His career spans real estate, banking and media industries, and he also owned the Italian football club AC Milan.

Berlusconi first served as Italy’s prime minister in 1994 and went on to lead four governments until stepping down in 2011. He is the founder of the center-right Forza Italia party, and many Italian media refer to him as bringing populism and right-wing ideas into politics.