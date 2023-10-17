Home » Former Korean Ambassador Humberto Salazar Reacts to ‘Dishonorable and Lifelong’ Expulsion from PLD
Former Korean ambassador, Humberto Salazar, has responded to his expulsion from the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), deeming it “dishonorable and lifelong.” Salazar took to social media to express his discontent, stating that he was expelled without any prior summons, notification, or opportunity to be heard. He also claimed that the party sent him a record of the expulsion via WhatsApp, which he considers to be unreliable. As a result, he plans to inform the president of the PLD about the situation and reserves the right to appeal any violation of his rights to defense in court. Salazar added, “I’m not interested in being part of that game, but they didn’t want to listen to me, so now they will have to hear me out of love or pain. Memory against oblivion.”

Salazar’s expulsion came after two complaints were filed against him by Juan Pérez Mejía and Delvys Franco, both members of the PLD Central Committee. The complaints accused Salazar of expressing opinions against Abel Martínez and the PLD, leading to his expulsion by the National Disciplinary and Ethics Court, headed by Alejandrina Germán.

