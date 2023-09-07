Former Leader of Proud Boys Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison for Capitol Hill Riot

Former “Proud Boys” Leader Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison

Xinhua News Agency – The U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. sentenced Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right organization “Proud Boys,” to 22 years in prison on the 5th.

Federal District Court Judge Timothy Kelly read the verdict that day. Tarrio and three other “Proud Boys” members were found guilty by a jury in May of conspiracy to sedition and other crimes in the “Capitol Hill Riot” case.

On January 6, 2021, a group of supporters of then-President Donald Trump, including members of the “Proud Boys,” forcibly broke into the Capitol building to prevent the House and Senate from certifying Joseph Biden’s election as president, triggering large-scale riots that resulted in the death of 5 people, including a Congressional policeman, and the injury of about 140 people.

Prosecutors said that Tarrio led the plan to use violence to destroy the cornerstone of American democracy and overturn the result of Biden’s election. “When we wake up on January 7, we are likely to see a comprehensive constitutional crisis,” “more than 300 million Americans will not know who the next president is.”

On the day of the riot, Tarrio was not in the capital, Washington. He was arrested by the police in Washington two days before the incident on the grounds that he destroyed a “Black Lives Matter” sign at a rally. Law enforcement later admitted that the reason for arresting Tarrio was to prevent him from causing trouble on January 6. After his arrest, he followed a judge’s order to leave Washington.

The defense lawyer stated that Tarrio was just a “keyboard man” and was not in Washington at the time of the incident, so he “had no direct influence” on the riots.

Prosecutors said that Tarrio not only used his influence to incite followers but also “remotely directed” members of the “Proud Boys” to attack Congress.

Prosecutors have obtained the communication information of Tarrio and other “Proud Boys” members before and after the Congressional riots, and used them as evidence. In one of the messages, Tarrio wrote: “Yes, we did it.” Later in the day of the riots, a “Proud Boys” member asked what to do next in the group’s encrypted chat group. Tarrio replied, “Do it again.”

A former member of the “Proud Boys” testified during the trial that the organization was “desperate” to prevent Biden from being elected and called the attack on Congress the beginning of “the next American revolution.” According to the Associated Press, a few days before the riots, Tarrio’s girlfriend gave him a document about storming and occupying government buildings in Washington to force the government to “overturn the election results.”

The Associated Press stated that the charge of conspiracy and incitement came into effect after the American Civil War and is rarely used in modern times. Prosecutors need to prove that the accused attempted to overthrow the government by force or prevent the enforcement of the law.

The prosecution asked the judge to sentence Tarrio to 33 years in prison; the defense asked for clemency, with the sentence not exceeding 15 years.

Tarrio asked the judge for a lighter sentence in court on the 5th, apologized to the Congressional police and members of Congress, and said “my purpose is not to cause harm and change the election results.”

However, Judge Kelly said Tarrio had never publicly expressed remorse before and imposed a heavy sentence on him to prevent others from imitating him and inciting political violence in the future. “This can’t happen again. It can’t happen again,” Kelly stressed, adding that what the “Proud Boys” did could be considered an act of “terrorism.”

The U.S. Department of Justice has so far charged more than 1,100 people in the “Capitol Hill Riot” case, about 630 people have pleaded guilty, and 110 people have been convicted.

Tarrio, 39, from Miami, Florida, is the longest-served defendant in the case so far.

Ethan Nordine, a member of the organization, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on the 1st of this month, and two other high-level members were previously sentenced to 17 and 15 years, respectively. Another far-right group, the founder of the “Oath Keeper,” Stuart Rhodes, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

