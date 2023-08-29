Former Mayor Ernesto Muyshondt Faces Preliminary Hearing for Labor Quota Withholding and Breach of Duties

Former mayor Ernesto Muyshondt has begun the preliminary hearing in the Second Investigating Court of San Salvador, as reported by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR). Muyshondt, along with former municipal treasurer Fernando Heriberto Portillo Linares and former director of Finance Santos Omar Muñoz, is charged with the crime of appropriation or withholding of labor quotas and breach of duties.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that these crimes have affected 41 victims and 54 financial entities, resulting in a total amount withheld of $2,604,169. The defendants’ actions have also impacted Pension Fund Administrators (AFP), unions, banks, cooperatives, and individuals providing professional services. Due to arrears and interest, the retention debt has already exceeded $5 million.

According to authorities, unjustifiable withholding of labor quotas from municipal employees occurred between May 2019 and April 2021. The FGR questions why Portillo Linares and Muñoz González, despite being aware of their obligation to transfer the funds for labor fees, failed to do so.

Furthermore, Muyshondt is reproached by the Prosecutor’s Office for authorizing disbursements for municipal works despite being aware of the withholding of quotas.

The preliminary hearing will provide an opportunity for further examination of the evidence against the accused individuals. The FGR and the victims are seeking justice for the financial losses incurred and the harm caused to the affected parties.

