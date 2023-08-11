Former Mayor of San Salvador Acquitted in One Case, But Faces Other Judicial Proceedings

Former Mayor of San Salvador, Ernesto Muyshondt, has been acquitted by the Sixth Sentencing Court of San Salvador, along with two other former employees of the commune. The court ruled that they were not guilty of improper withholding of employee quotas and breach of duty. As a result, Muyshondt was ordered to be released on Wednesday afternoon. However, despite this acquittal, the former official still faces two other pending criminal proceedings.

These pending proceedings include charges of appropriation of quotas and illegal negotiations, as well as electoral fraud. While Muyshondt may have been acquitted in one case, he must remain in prison for these other charges. The court’s decision to release him does not apply to these ongoing processes.

Fernando Heriberto Portillo Linares, the former municipal treasurer, and Francisco José Rivera Chacón, the former director of Solid Waste, were also acquitted along with Muyshondt.

The acquittal was met with emotional reactions. Muyshondt was visibly moved, shedding tears and raising his hands upon hearing the ruling. The Prosecutor’s Office had accused him of misappropriating tax withholdings totaling $275,145, causing harm to the State.

Muyshondt served as the mayor of San Salvador from 2018 to 2021, handing over power to the current mayor, Mario Durán. During the trial, Muyshondt attempted to show a message to his wife, written on a piece of paper. However, guards quickly intervened to prevent him from doing so, resulting in the paper being torn.

This is not the first time that Muyshondt has faced a release order. In June, the same court had ordered his release after his two-year term in provisional detention expired without a trial. However, he remained in detention due to another ongoing legal process against him.

Despite his acquittal in one case, Muyshondt will continue to face legal proceedings for the charges of appropriation of quotas and electoral fraud. The court’s decision only applies to the charges of improper withholding of employee quotas and breach of duty.

VIDEO: Custodians prevent Muyshondt from showing a message addressed to his family

In a video, it can be seen that Muyshondt attempted to show a message to his family, but custodians intervened to stop him. The torn message included words of gratitude and faith in justice.

The Sixth Sentencing Court’s decision to acquit Muyshondt and two other former employees of the commune highlights the complexity of the legal processes they face. As they await further trials, Muyshondt remains incarcerated, despite his release order for the charges of improper withholding of employee quotas and breach of duty.

