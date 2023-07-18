Former Mexican Soccer Referee Marco Antonio Rodríguez Speaks Out Against Accusations of Family Violence

Former Mexican soccer referee, Marco Antonio Rodríguez, has taken to social media to share his side of the story regarding the accusation of family violence that has led to his involvement in a legal process. Rodríguez, who is now a television analyst, has filed an amparo before the Twelfth District Judge of Amparo in Criminal Matters and has also lodged complaints for procedural fraud and falsehood with the authorities.

In a detailed message, known as Chiquimarco, Rodríguez claimed that he has fallen victim to one of the cartels specializing in manufacturing criminal offenses. He accused this cartel of deceiving the authorities of the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office and the Power Judiciary of Mexico City, who have believed in the supposed good faith of people in their complaints.

To prove his innocence, Rodríguez explained that he was forced to file various injunctions. These amparos are currently pending before the Twelfth District Judge of Amparo in Criminal Matters in Mexico City, as well as before the Collegiates on the constitutionality of the process. He also recently lodged complaints for procedural fraud and falsehood against all those involved in this situation.

It is worth noting that Rodríguez has explicitly stated that he will not take legal action against any media outlets for potential damage to his reputation caused by the publication of false information.

In his closing statements, Chiquimarco appealed to the public not to rush to judgment without considering the possibility that the accused party may be a victim of the fabrication of crimes. He asked people to reserve their opinions until all the facts are known and justice has been served.