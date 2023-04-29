Home » Former Moroccan minister Mohamed Mobdii arrested for corruption, when in 2014 he certified that Ruby was of age
Former Moroccan minister Mohamed Mobdii arrested for corruption, when in 2014 he certified that Ruby was of age

Former Moroccan minister Mohamed Mobdii arrested for corruption, when in 2014 he certified that Ruby was of age

Morocco’s former civil service minister and deputy has been arrested Mohamed Mobdii who in 2014 stated that Karima El Mahroug, she would have already been of age in February 2010, when she attended the Knight. Mobdii had declared that he himself signed the birth certificate of Ruby (previously passed off as the granddaughter of former Egyptian president Mubarak, ed) when she was a parliamentarian for the constituency of Al-Fakih Bensalih, where she was born and where the girl’s family lived. Based on an order issued by the Casablanca Court of Appeal, Mobdii was arrested in front of his home in Rabat. The charges against him, as Maghreb Magazine writes, are of squandering of public funds, abuse of power, corruption and forgery of commercial and official documents. The former minister was taken by the police to Akasha prison.

According to sources at Hespress, the alleged offenses mainly concern when Mobdii was president of the municipal council din the city of Faqih Bensalah, since 2005. The investigation by the Casablanca prosecutor’s office concerns funds for the expansion of the urban area, for which millions of dirhams have been spent, including for personal benefits. The defendant denies all the allegations, starting from a complaint filed against him by the regional branch of the Moroccan Association for the Protection of Public Funds in the Casablanca authorities. They accuse him of squandering public funds, illicit enrichment and violation of the Public Transactions Act, manipulation of transactions, payment of dues for unfinished work and the diverting of some transactions to some companies. Mobdii meanwhile resigned from the chairmanship of the House Justice, Legislation and Human Rights Committee. He also presented medical records which attest to his hospitalization in a military hospital and advise him to rest for at least 15 days.

