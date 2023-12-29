Home » Former naval officer Dong Jun has been appointed defense minister in China following the passing of his predecessor
World

Former naval officer Dong Jun has been appointed defense minister in China following the passing of his predecessor

by admin
Former naval officer Dong Jun has been appointed defense minister in China following the passing of his predecessor

On Friday, the Chinese government of President Xi Jinping announced the appointment of Dong Jun, a 62-year-old former naval officer, as defense minister. The Minister of Defense has the task of representing the Chinese army, taking care of relations with the media and diplomatic relations with the armed forces of other countries. According to many observers, the choice of a former naval officer for this role is not accidental: for some years China has been trying to expand its influence in the South China Sea area, and continues to claim control over the island of Taiwan, a de facto independent state supported among others by the United States.

Dong replaces Li Shangfu, the previous Defense Minister who passed away at the end of August. Li Shangfu was last seen in Beijing on August 29, during a meeting with some African leaders, and has not been heard from since. He was formally removed from office last October. A few months earlier, the Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, had also disappeared: he was last seen on June 25, and about a month later he was removed from office without explanation.

See also  Open Doors World Watch List 2023: Christians fleeing persecution soars - Vatican News Vatican

You may also like

The city in South America chosen as the...

“Two Lives in One”, a success for the...

California, the anomalous wave hits the coasts of...

fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

Willow, an all-Italian web-series

Mourinho live, the press conference before Juve-Roma LIVE...

Russia launches its largest airstrike on Ukraine since...

Pasolini between politics and the peasant world –...

Arkane shows us three artworks from Marvel’s Blade

The United States presented a plan to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy