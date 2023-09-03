Former New Mexico Governor and UN Ambassador Bill Richardson, Advocate for Detained Americans, Passes Away

Former Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations, Bill Richardson, known for his efforts to free detained Americans, has passed away at the age of 75. Richardson, a two-term Democratic governor of New Mexico, established the Richardson Center for Global Engagement and worked tirelessly to secure the release of Americans held by foreign adversaries. His center announced that Richardson had died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Chatham, Massachusetts.

Mickey Bergman, vice president of the center, praised Richardson’s dedication to serving others, stating, “There was no person Governor Richardson wouldn’t talk to if it meant promising to return a person to freedom. The world has lost an advocate for those wrongfully detained abroad and I have lost a mentor and a dear friend.”

Before his role as governor, Richardson served as the US envoy to the United Nations and as Secretary of Energy under President Bill Clinton. He also traveled the world as an unofficial negotiator, leading efforts to secure the release of US military personnel and hostages from countries such as North Korea, Iraq, Cuba, and Sudan. He even negotiated with dictators like Saddam Hussein, referring to himself as “the informal undersecretary of thugs”.

Richardson’s relentless efforts earned him praise and admiration. He helped secure the release of individuals like American journalist Danny Fenster from a Myanmar prison and negotiated the release of Taylor Dudley, who was detained in Russia after accidentally crossing the border from Poland. Richardson also played a crucial role in the release of Navy veteran Trevor Reed in a prisoner swap with Russia and worked on the cases of freed WNBA star Brittney Griner and Navy veteran Michael White, who was freed by Iran.

Apart from his international efforts, Richardson made significant contributions as governor of New Mexico. He signed a law in 2009 that repealed the death penalty, despite previously supporting capital punishment, and implemented various education and infrastructure initiatives. Richardson’s impact on New Mexico earned him the reputation of being the state’s only Hispanic governor during his two terms.

Though his political career faced challenges, including a federal investigation into alleged irregular payment schemes during his tenure as governor, Richardson remained a prominent figure in politics. After dropping out of the 2008 presidential race, he endorsed Barack Obama over Hillary Clinton, despite their long-standing friendship. Richardson’s endorsement of Obama led to a nomination for Commerce Secretary, which he withdrew from due to the federal investigation. However, the investigation concluded without charges against Richardson or his former aides.

Born in Pasadena, California, Richardson grew up in Mexico City with a Mexican mother and an American father. He attended college in Massachusetts and later studied international relations at Tufts University. Richardson moved to New Mexico in 1978 after working on Capitol Hill, where he embarked on his political career. He won a congressional seat in 1982 and later served as ambassador to the United Nations and Secretary of Energy during the Clinton administration.

Bill Richardson’s legacy as a dedicated public servant, advocate for those wrongfully detained abroad, and transformative governor will be remembered. His relentless efforts to secure the release of Americans and his contributions to the state of New Mexico will continue to impact the lives of many.

