Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, Advocate for Freedom and International Peace, Dies at 75

Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, an influential figure in Democratic politics, passed away on Friday at the age of 75. Richardson, who served as energy secretary and United Nations ambassador during the Clinton administration, died peacefully in his sleep at his summer home in Massachusetts.

Known for his dedication to public service, Richardson had an extensive career that included freeing hostages and advocating for the rights of those wrongly detained abroad. Mickey Bergman, the vice president of the Richardson Center, described Richardson as a man who would engage with anyone if it meant restoring someone’s freedom. Bergman mourned the loss, stating, “The world has lost an advocate, and I have lost a mentor and dear friend.”

Richardson’s political journey began with his role as an aide to former Massachusetts Representative Frank Bradford Morse. He went on to work in the US State Department and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the 1970s. In 1983, he was elected to the United States House of Representatives for the Third District of New Mexico. Richardson then held positions as the US Ambassador to the United Nations and Secretary of Energy. In 2002, he was elected as Governor of New Mexico and served two terms before leaving office in 2011.

Although Richardson’s bid for the presidency in 2008 proved unsuccessful, he continued his efforts to promote peace globally. In 2011, he founded the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing international peace.

Born in Pasadena, California, in 1947, Richardson spent his formative years in Mexico City before attending boarding school in Massachusetts. He obtained a BA in political science and French from Tufts University in 1970, followed by an MA from Tufts Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in 1971. Richardson married Barbara Richardson in 1972, and they had a daughter together.

The news of Richardson’s passing has been met with sadness, as his contributions to politics and diplomacy leave behind a remarkable legacy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

