Former New York Yankees Player Mariano Rivera to Invest $100 Million in Sustainable Tourism and Waste Management in Samaná Province, Dominican Republic

Former New York Yankees player and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, Mariano Rivera, is set to invest $100 million in the Dominican Republic with the construction of the Northeast Valorization and Sanitary Landfill Plant in Samaná province. This project aims to contribute to the tourism and environmental development of the area, addressing the issue of solid waste in Samaná and María Trinidad Sánchez provinces by processing and valuing 450 tons of waste daily. The plant will be the second Residue Derived Fuel (CDR) facility in the country.

Rivera’s investment, which will be carried out through Constructora Maxter and Panamanian company Figuro Corp, marks his first venture in the Dominican Republic. The goal is to positively impact the environment and foster sustainable tourism in the region. Doménico Piacquadio, Maxter’s general manager, emphasized the significance of the sanitary landfill project for the province of Samaná, stating that it would generate clean electricity and provide affordable energy for the local population.

The primary focus is on waste management and eliminating open-air dumps in the area. The initial investment of $8 million will be followed by a second stage investment of $35 million, culminating in a total investment of $100 million. Piacquadio revealed that Rivera is passionate about sustainable eco-tourism and was inspired to support the province during a vacation in Las Terrenas.

This project also aims to improve waste management administration by freezing waste disposal prices for the next 20 years. The comprehensive waste management approach undertaken by the company will contribute to the development and sustainability of the tourism sector in Samaná province, ensuring a cleaner and greener environment.

Overall, Mariano Rivera’s investment in the construction of the Northeast Valorization and Sanitary Landfill Plant showcases a strong commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable tourism in the Dominican Republic. The project will not only address the solid waste issue but also contribute to the province’s economic growth and prosperity.