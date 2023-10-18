Home » Former Nicaraguan President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, 94, Transferred to Costa Rica for Medical Care
Former Nicaraguan President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, who is set to turn 94 tomorrow, has been transferred to Costa Rica for medical care, according to her family. Chamorro, who served as the president of Nicaragua from 1990 to 1997, is reported to be in delicate but stable condition. The family released a statement saying that she was transferred without any setbacks and will now be under the care of her children and medical professionals in San José. Chamorro had been residing in Managua since suffering a stroke in September 2018. The family expressed their gratitude to the doctors and healthcare workers who have cared for her in Nicaragua and asked for continued prayers as her health remains delicate. Chamorro made history in 1990 by becoming the first female president of Nicaragua after defeating the current dictator Daniel Ortega in the elections.

