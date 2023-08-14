Former Niger President Mohamed Bazoum accused of high treason by military junta who seized power in coup

On Sunday, the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland (CNSP), the military junta of Niger which seized power following the coup d’état on July 26, announced that it had “gathered the necessary evidence” to try the former president Mohamed Bazoum for treason and threat to internal and external security of the country.

Since the end of July, Bazoum has been under house arrest in the presidential residence in Niamey, the capital of the country, together with some members of his family. On Friday Zazia Bazoum, the daughter of the former president who was in France during the coup and therefore was not arrested, He said to the British newspaper Guardian that the conditions inside the residence are “inhumane”: the electricity has been cut off and the resources of food and water are very limited. On Sunday, however, the Cnsp he said that Bazoum receives regular medical checkups, the last one on 12 August, and that both Bazoum and his family are in good health.

Bazoum is 63 years old and was democratically elected president of Niger in 2021. In late July, he was unlawfully deposed by an insurrection by the Presidential Guard, an elite unit of the Niger army that Bazoum had searched for in the years of reducing power and influence. Following the coup, Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of the presidential guard, proclaimed himself the country’s leader and formed a new government. The coup was motivated by the need to remedy a number of security, economic and corruption problems in the country.

The coup has already had important international consequences: the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has imposed various sanctions and ordered the mobilization of emergency forces in Niger (without providing further details for now), while the The military junta in power has closed the airspace over the country and announced its intention to interrupt some existing military cooperation agreements with France.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

