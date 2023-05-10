Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrested- Shangbao Indonesia

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairman of the Justice Movement Party.

[China News Agency]Islamabad news: According to local media reports, Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and chairman of the Justice Movement Party, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau of Pakistan in the capital Islamabad on the 9th on suspicion of corruption.

According to Pakistan’s “Dawn” report, Imran Khan attended a hearing involving several cases in the Islamabad High Court that afternoon and was arrested after leaving the court.

According to the Associated Press, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said at a news conference that the arrest order against Imran Khan was issued by the Pakistan National Accountability Bureau on the grounds that Imran Khan was in power during his tenure. Illegal purchases of land from business tycoons have cost the Pakistani state coffers millions of dollars.

The BBC reported that demonstrations broke out in many places in Pakistan after the arrest of Imran Khan. Islamabad police said on the evening of the 9th that five local police officers were injured while on duty at the scene, and 43 demonstrators were arrested for violating the law.

Qureshi, vice-chairman of the Justice Movement Party and former Pakistani foreign minister, issued a statement strongly condemning the arrest, urging the Islamabad High Court to issue an order to release Imran Khan, and calling for peaceful protests across Pakistan.

Imran Khan led the Justice Movement Party to win the election of Pakistan’s National Assembly (lower house of parliament) in 2018 and was subsequently elected prime minister. In April last year, the Pakistani National Assembly passed a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. Imran Khan became the first prime minister in Pakistani history to be deposed by the National Assembly.