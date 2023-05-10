Home » Former Pakistani (and anti-government) premier Imran Khan arrested. Unrest in his stronghold
World

Former Pakistani (and anti-government) premier Imran Khan arrested. Unrest in his stronghold

by admin
Former Pakistani (and anti-government) premier Imran Khan arrested. Unrest in his stronghold

Protests in different cities of the Pakistan after the arrest of the former prime minister Imran Khan, who was handcuffed today as he was in an Islambad court to face charges in multiple corruption cases. Soon after news of the arrest broke, Khan’s supporters started gathering in Lahore, chanting slogan antigovernativi. Police intervened in an attempt to disperse demonstrators who were blocking some of the city’s main roads. In Karachi’s port centre, law enforcement used batons and tear gas to clear a key thoroughfare of hundreds of protesters

Previous Article

Record order for Ryanair: 300 Boeing 737 Max arriving for 36 billion euro. Increase in passengers in sight

See also  Turkey closed the airspace of Armenia Info

You may also like

Sonorama Ribera Ibiza announces Arde Bogotá, Natalia Lacunza...

The Spanish Jesuit who abused 85 minors, and...

Huawei P60 Pro Features | Mobi

The app for geolocating buses is delayed, the...

Sky – Euroderby, Inter: Calhanoglu goes up, but...

PIME seminar, the future is already here

To assassinate resistance leaders, Israel kills entire families...

News Udinese – Pasqual: “The most difficult opponent?...

Murder in Poland, a 19-year-old stabs a 16-year-old...

Di Maio sent to the Gulf: yes also...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy