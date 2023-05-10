Former Pakistani (and anti-government) premier Imran Khan arrested. Unrest in his stronghold

Protests in different cities of the Pakistan after the arrest of the former prime minister Imran Khan, who was handcuffed today as he was in an Islambad court to face charges in multiple corruption cases. Soon after news of the arrest broke, Khan’s supporters started gathering in Lahore, chanting slogan antigovernativi. Police intervened in an attempt to disperse demonstrators who were blocking some of the city’s main roads. In Karachi’s port centre, law enforcement used batons and tear gas to clear a key thoroughfare of hundreds of protesters